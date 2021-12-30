According to the State Statistical Office (SSO) data, the index of the number of employees in industry in November 2021, in comparison with November 2020, was 96.4.

The number of employees in industry in the section Mining and quarrying in November 2021, in comparison with November 2020, decreased by 6.4%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 3.5%, and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 1.8%.

The number of employees in industry by Main Industrial Groupings in November 2021, in comparison with November 2020, was lower in Energy by 3.2%, Capital goods by 0.4% and Non-durable consumer goods by 7.9%, but higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 0.1% and Durable consumer goods by 3.6%.

The index of the number of employees in industry in the period January – November 2021, in comparison with January – November 2020, was 97.7.