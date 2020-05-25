Two female workers in a textile factory in Stip were diagnosed with the coronavirus prompting concerns about the safety of these often crowded mills. A total of three cases were diagnosed in the city over the past two days, the third one being a doctor in a small clinic where a nurse was already diagnosed.

Local health officials called on the textile mill owners to make sure they disinfect the premises regularly and to disperse the work stations to a distance of at least 1,5 to 2 meters. Workers are also required to wear masks and possibly – gloves as well.

There are a total of 100 workers in the factory where the two cases were diagnosed.