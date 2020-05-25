The Healthcare Ministry informed that there were 21 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The Ministry conducted 258 tests. The most new cases were found in Skopje – 12, followed by Tetovo with 5.

The death toll of the epidemic stands at 113, and the total number of diagnosed patients is at 1.999. Most of them were diagnosed in Skopje – 725, and 204 of them are still active. Tetovo has 82 active cases, Prilep has 46, Veles – 41 and Kumanovo has 35.

There were 29 patients newly admitted to the two clinics in Skopje that treat coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 75. Of them, nine are on mechanical ventilation.