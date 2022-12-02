A new drop in industrial production!, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
In October 2022 compared to October 2021, industrial production in Macedonia decreased by 5.3%. The incompetent and criminal government, “heroically” with its policies, reduced production in the mining and quarrying sector by as much as 13.2%, the drop in the manufacturing industry is 4%, and the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning has dropped by 9.2%. While the government reduces industrial production, the economy falls, and the same government “heroically” negotiates tenders in private to receive commissions in advance. There will be responsibility!!!
