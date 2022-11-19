Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who was paying a working visit to the Ohrid-Struga region on Saturday, said prices of basic food products will drop by at least 10 percent.

As Kovacevski said after visiting the factories “Podgorka” in Struga and “Organska bukovka DOO” in Ohrid, with the latest government measures, much cheaper electricity is possible for companies from the food industry.