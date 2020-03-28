Marquardt Macedonia, the German owned car parts producer that operates a major plant near Veles, announced that its 650 workers are sent home for a paid leave.

It’s the latest major manufacturing plant in Macedonia to cease operations due to the coronavirus. “Health and safety comes first”, the company said.

The company, that produces parts for Mercedes and Porsche, said that it has significant difficulties in procuring the necessary parts and having expert staff come to the country and service the machines.