VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, who led the ELEM energy producing company, said that he is dismayed by the fact that Macedonia’s largest energy company is now operating with a huge loss. ELEM was 16.8 million EUR in the red in the past year.

This is what Zoran Zaev’s policies in the energy sector brought Macedonia. ELEM loses 16.8 million EUR, and MEPSO is down 6 million EUR for a combined 22.8 million. I left ELEM in August 2017 with 25 million EUR in bank deposits and 5 million EUR in paid arrears, while MEPSO was 2.5 million EUR in the black, Mickoski said.

ELEM is currently in the focus of major racketeering allegations, after Mickoski produced evidence that Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev was extorting money from a company that won a coal mining contract.