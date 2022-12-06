TEC Negotino is not producing because the generator is broken, not because an overhaul is planned, says the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

That inability manifests itself every day, until recently bloc 2, bloc 3 in Bitola did not work, because the transformer is not even in Macedonia, which was supposed to arrive on November 1. There are many problems that are happening and that is why today we are paying much more expensive electricity and the economy is paying much more expensive electricity than it should be paying. I will remind you that Bucim is not working and Feni is not working. And many other production facilities do not work because they do not receive subsidized electricity, Mickoski adds.