The average gross salary in the Government will increase by 5,350 denars and will amount to 64,200 denars next year, while the average in the Parliament will decrease by 6,600 denars and in 2023 the average will amount to 66,900 denars, Portalb analyzes.

In most ministries, the average gross salary per employee will also increase.

In the Ministry of Education, where the average gross salaries are higher compared to some of the other departments, an increase of 13,500 denars is planned for next year, whereby the average will reach 58,822 denars. There will be more noteworthy growth of almost 15,000 denars in the Ministry of Finance so that in 2023 the average gross salary there will reach 60,685 denars. An increase of 4,000 denars has also been calculated for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where next year the average gross salary will amount to 62,112 denars. There is an increase of 7,100 denars in the Ministry of Defense, which will bring the average to 55,068 denars.

Highest Average Gross Salaries 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs 122,243 denars

The Ministry of Internal Affairs 62,112 denars

The Ministry of Finance 60,685 denars

The Ministry of Defense 55,058 denars

The Ministry of Economy 50,600 denars

The Ministry of Local Self-Government 50,214 denars

In one of the departments with higher salaries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the average gross salary will increase by 5,350 denars and next year it will amount to 122,243 denars.

There is also an increase in the average gross salary in the Ministry of Health, where it will reach 49,752 denars, more by 2,200 denars compared to this year, and the average gross salary in the Ministry of Culture will also increase by 2,500, which will reach 49,509 denars, and in the Ministry of Agriculture, where it will amount to MKD 43,358. The average salary in the Ministry of Information Society will increase by about 4,000 denars and will reach 41,910 denars, by about 600 denars there will be an increase in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy where the average will be 41,216 denars, by 700 denars there is an increase in the average gross salary in the Ministry of the Environment, where next year it will reach 47,319 denars.

The average in the Ministry of Local Self-Government is significantly reduced by 4,500 denars, which will amount to 50,214 denars next year, there is a decrease of about 1,000 denars in the Ministry of Transport, which will bring the average to 44,600 denars, and in the Ministry of Political System, the reduction is 4,900 denars, with that the average gross salary will amount to MKD 38,282. In the Ministry of Economy, the average remains at almost the same level of 50,600 denars as in the Ministry of Justice, where with a minimal increase it will amount to 44,357 denars.