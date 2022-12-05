Retail prices of fuels, according to the Methodology for price formation, drop by an average of 0.66%.

The price of EUROSUPER BS-95 drops by MKD 1.50 per liter and the new price will be MKD 83.50. The price of EUROSUPER BS-99 drops by MKD 1.00 per liter and the new price will be MKD 85.50.

The price of EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) remains unchanged and stands at MKD 84.50.

The price of extra light household oil (EL-1) decreases by MKD 1.00 and therefore, the new price is 81.50.

The price of Mazut M-1 NS increases by MKD 0.361 per kilogram and the new price will be MKD 42,171.