The session for the election of the caretaker government in North Macedonia is scheduled for Sunday, following the resignations of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Thursday. Xhaferi, who is the designated caretaker Prime Minister, informed reporters that the resignations would be submitted on Thursday, designating Vice-Speaker Goran Misovski to preside over the Friday session for the verification of the resignations.

On Friday, the Parliament will verify the resignations of the Prime Minister and the Government and then proceed to elect a new Speaker, Jovan Mitreski. Following Mitreski’s election, he will notify President Stevo Pendarovski of his election to the post. Subsequently, President Pendarovski will give the mandate to the designated caretaker Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Speaker Xhaferi is expected to present the program and composition of the caretaker government to the Parliament. The session for the election of the caretaker government is set for Sunday, to be followed by sessions for the election of additional deputy ministers and a new Member of Parliament.

Addressing concerns about potential opposition to his candidacy for caretaker Prime Minister, Xhaferi stated that he is not overly concerned about how someone votes, responding to announcements from VMRO-DPMNE that its lawmakers may not vote for him in the caretaker government election.