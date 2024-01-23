According to a news statement issued by the State Statistical Office on Tuesday, the average monthly net wage paid per employee in November 2023 was Mden 38,359, which represents a 16.2 percent increase over November 2022.

This increase is due to increases in the average monthly net wage paid to employees in the following sectors: public administration and defense; mandatory social security (23.8%); water supply; sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities (19.4%); and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (22.0%).

The industries with the lowest average monthly net pay paid per employee were real estate activities (8.0%), mining and quarrying (5.9%), and financial and insurance activities (4.6%).

In November 2023, the average gross monthly wage paid to each employee was Mden 57,609.