Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi envisions the country leading the region in investments related to battery systems for electricity storage. Speaking at a panel during Tuesday’s “A Year of European Opportunities” conference, he highlighted that such investments are outlined in the law governing renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, Bekteshi shared updates on ongoing initiatives, including the construction of a new interconnector with Albania and plans for a new connection with Greece, specifically Bitola – Evzoni. This strategic expansion aims to enable the country, during periods of surplus electricity production, to export to Albania and Greece, both popular tourist destinations, particularly from May to October when there is higher electricity demand. By doing so, the country aims to become an exporter as well.

Bekteshi mentioned that the first public debate on the relevant law has already taken place, with feedback from the private sector and institutions. He emphasized the law’s focus on electricity storage through battery systems, expressing confidence that the country could pioneer such investments in the region. The competitive framework will allow private companies to engage in these endeavors. The principle of competition is also embedded in the construction of photovoltaic power plants and various other renewable sources. Bekteshi urged all interested parties to actively participate in public debates, providing comments that will be considered, with the best recommendations accepted and promptly presented to parliament for voting.