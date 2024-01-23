During a session on Monday, the Government made the decision to prolong the enforcement of price caps on various essential commodities. These include rice, flour, bread, baked goods, biscuits, wafers, pasta, meat, meat products, milk, eggs, white cheese, yellow cheese, other dairy products, as well as mineral non-carbonated and carbonated water, and non-carbonated and carbonated soft drinks and light beer.

“The Government, following the proposed amendments from the Ministry of Economy, has extended the duration of the price caps measure until February 29, 2024, as opposed to the previous deadline of January 31, 2024,” stated the Government.