During his press briefing today, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski asked the Zaev regime to answer what it did with a billion EUR it took it new loans that is not reflected in the GDP growth.
Mickoski pointed that the public debt growth of 1,7 billion EUR delivered a GDP increase of only 700 million EUR.
The Government claims that it is returning the money to the citizens. I don’t see it. There are no capital investments. Where did this billion go? Who took it, Mickoski asked.
Comments are closed for this post.