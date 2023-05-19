The ruling party DUI is in disarray and Artan Grubi’s casino lobby is taking the party into total anarchy, claims Izet Mexhiti, former vice-chairman of the party and leader of the recently formed fraction called “The Fiery Group”.

In an interview with the Albanian language media Lajme, Mexhiti explains how he and his fraction were illegitimately expelled from the party, at a Central Board session attended by seven out of 33 members.

“There is no more debate in the party. The decisions are made by a small group of people, like in the times of communism. This clan led by Grubi has turned an erstwhile war party into a casino party”, Mexhiti complained.