120 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Macedonia in the past 24 hours and two patients have passed away, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Thursday.

A 65-year-old patient died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, hospitalized on May 28 and a 69-year-old patient died at the “8 September” hospital, hospitalized on June 1.

953 tests were performed in the past 24 hours and new cases were registered in:



– Skopje 67

– Kumanovo 19

– Stip 16

– Prilep 4

– Tetovo 9

– Veles 2

– Gostivar 1

– Negotino 1

– Strumica 1