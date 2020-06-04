120 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Macedonia in the past 24 hours and two patients have passed away, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Thursday.
A 65-year-old patient died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, hospitalized on May 28 and a 69-year-old patient died at the “8 September” hospital, hospitalized on June 1.
953 tests were performed in the past 24 hours and new cases were registered in:
– Skopje 67
– Kumanovo 19
– Stip 16
– Prilep 4
– Tetovo 9
– Veles 2
– Gostivar 1
– Negotino 1
– Strumica 1
Macedonia records biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since April 16 when it recorded 107 cases.
According to the Institute for Public Health, 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, of which in Skopje – 8, Stip – 3, Prilep – 2, Tetovo -1, Veles -1, Bitola -1.
The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,611. Of these 1,621 people have recovered, 147 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 843.
