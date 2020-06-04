The only person who should be afraid and worried in Macedonia today about the fact that we have spent the past three years in the pandemic that bears the name of this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev is exactly Zoran Zaev, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Kurir.mk”.
He emphasizes that not only he was not afraid of this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev, but he is sure that the Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE will defeat them and their coalition in the parliamentary elections, whenever they happen, together with all their prosecution, with all their judiciary, with all the pressure they put on the citizens and the institutions, with all those abuses, suitcases, attempts for bribery and there is no problem here. That should be crystal clear to everyone, says Mickoski.
But the only thing that scares me and that I am worried about is that such an adventure that SDSM wants to implement in our country can practically lead to an enormous increase of Covid-19 cases and lost human lives. This begs the question, is it all worth it? Personally, I don’t think it’s worth it, and I said in one of the shows that I shouldn’t be prime minister if such an election race means an additional tens or hundreds or thousands of people who will get infected with the Covid-19 virus, or a few dozen human lives will be lost because of politicians who are irresponsible. SDSM is afraid of defeat that will happen to them because it will be a defeat that will mean responsibility for them and they are trying to shift it to VMRO-DPMNE and other political parties, Mickoski says.
Comments are closed for this post.