The only person who should be afraid and worried in Macedonia today about the fact that we have spent the past three years in the pandemic that bears the name of this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev is exactly Zoran Zaev, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Kurir.mk”.

He emphasizes that not only he was not afraid of this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev, but he is sure that the Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE will defeat them and their coalition in the parliamentary elections, whenever they happen, together with all their prosecution, with all their judiciary, with all the pressure they put on the citizens and the institutions, with all those abuses, suitcases, attempts for bribery and there is no problem here. That should be crystal clear to everyone, says Mickoski.