I believe the irresponsibility of Bujar Osmani and the former and current Islamic religious community, which has put enormous pressure on reopening of mosques for the Bajram holiday, is the main culprit for this situation, said the leader of the Democratic Party of Albanians Menduh Thaci at Thursday’s press conference.

According to Thaci, the qualifications that Albanians in Macedonia are known for not respecting the rules of the institutions regarding the pandemic cannot be accepted because we have statistics and specific figures that indicate that Albanians together with other citizens have been successfully fighting the pandemic for 90 days.