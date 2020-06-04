Throughout Europe, especially in our region, there has been a sharp drop in infections for weeks, in some countries there are almost no new infections, although there is no curfew and everything is working, including restaurants, tourism and even fans at sports matches like in Serbia. Meanwhile, in Macedonia, there is an explosion of new Covid-19 cases, with two deaths and a record 120 new cases registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

Due to all this, as “Vecer” writes, people are increasingly demanding the resignation of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce via social networks and the media and additionally due to non-observance of protection measures, half of the leadership of his party SDSM are either infected or into quarantine, which shows that the ruling party does not respect the measures it recommends to others.

The Ministry of Health and Minister Venko Filiche have no answer or solutions for the outbreak, but they are waiting for it to calm down on its own, regardless of the consequences. Macedonia, by the way, is the only country in the region that in over three months of epidemic did not buy a single ventilator that is necessary to treat the most severe cases, and most of the virus tests are performed in private clinics and not through the system for public health protection.