The Mayor of Gostivar, Arben Taravari, said in an interview with “Morning Briefing” that the problem with the coronavirus spread in the country is serious.
He added that the competent institutions should jointly find a constructive solution.
We are already in the second wave. If you analyze the numbers, all the countries in the region together have a smaller number of cases than in our country. It’s the same with mortality rate. The situation is very worrying and the problem should be taken very seriously and all party colors should be left. There is a complete discord in the Government, as if it were not the Government, the ministries as if they were like offices of certain political parties. And this is unfortunate, says Taravari.
