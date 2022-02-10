epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 3,824 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,409 new cases were registered and 18 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. 206 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added to the report 10 deaths which occurred in January and February.

Out of the total number of deaths (28), 17 people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 283,547 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,686. At the moment, there are 11,665 active cases across the country.