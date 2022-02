With 55 votes against and 32 in favor, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi concluded that the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE’s MPs to discuss the cancellation of the so-called Przino government on the agenda of the parliamentary session was not adopted.

When asked at today’s press conference how he assesses the behavior of SDSM by rejecting the motion on cancelling the Przino government, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski answered with one word – cowardly.