The Department for Combating Terrorism, Violent Extremism and Radicalism at the Department for Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption submitted criminal charges against a 15-year-old from Skopje, for the crime of “terrorism”, provided for punishable under Article 394-b paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code, the Ministry of Interior informs.

On February 24 of this year, the reported minor created an email address using his mobile phone, and on the same day, using his laptop computer from his home, he sent a message with threatening content to the official email address of a secondary school in Skopje, for which checks found to be false. At the same time, in order to conceal his activities when sending the message, the minor used a VPN application, the Ministry of Interior reports.

After measures and activities undertaken by the Department for Computer Crime and Digital Forensics, the IP address used was determined, the owner of which is the father of the minor, and on the basis of a search warrant issued by the Basic Criminal Court Skopje, a search was carried out in the home of the parent of the minor, from where the mobile phone, SIM card and laptop computer used by the minor were temporarily confiscated.