A total of 19 people died due to Covid-19 complications, and among them were reported six patients who died during the months of November and December, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Out of 2,549 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 415 new cases were registered and 244 patients have recovered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 98,584 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 89,022 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 3,037. At the moment, there are 6,525 active cases across the country.