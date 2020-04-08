The 27-year-old mother from Kumanov, who was infected with Covid-19, has died, the Ministry of Health informed.

On March 30, she gave birth to a premature baby boy at the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje, who tested negative for the virus.

The mother was transferred at the Infectious Disease Clinic on March 31 as her symptoms worsened and had difficulty breathing. Despite the efforts of doctors, the rapid and aggressive development of the disease was fatal. The Gynecology Clinic informs that the baby is in good condition, still in intensive care and under the constant supervision of the team from the clinic, the Ministry of Health said.

Earlier, the Macedonian Health informed that two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, and 18 new cases were registered and five patients were discharged.

Now the number of coronavirus deaths in Macedonia is 30.