epa09294741 An intensive care unit (ICU) worker conducts a routine medical checkup for a COVID-19 patient at Bogor City Hospital, Indonesia, 23 June 2021. Indonesia has recorded over two million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Out of 3,486 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 316 new cases were registered and 10 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry also added 4 deaths to the report that occurred in September.