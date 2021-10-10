Here, two completely different concepts will be opposed, one concept of a lot of work and effort, and a concept that wants to not work. This is roughly how the situation in Bitola looks like, said Hristijan Mickoski on Sunday.

Today, Toni talks about projects, and on the other hand, our political opponent and I would say the one who will be defeated first on October 17, says that he had a lot of money and would buy the elections. This is how the battle of these two concepts looks like. But I am personally convinced that first on October 17 they will experience a huge disappointment and debacle here in Bitola because the people of Bitola will not allow Bitola to be a replica of Strumica, he said.

Mickoski says he is convinced of a political change in Macedonia after October 17, and pledges that the future Government led by VMRO-DPMNE will have a special focus on Bitola in order to restore the splendor of the city as it deserves and as the people of Bitola deserve.