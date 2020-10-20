Out of 2,140 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 408 new cases were registered in Skopje-227, Kumanovo-12, Stip-15, Prilep-4, Tetovo-34, Struga-5, Veles-15, Bitola-10, Ohrid-23, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-2, Strumica-18, Kriva Palanka -6, Radovis-7, Kocani-4, Demir Hisar-4, Pehcevo-2, Berovo-2, Vinica-1, Delcevo-1, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-6, Resen-1, Negotino-2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 280 recovered patients from all over the country.

Four people died, including two patients from Skopje (aged 64 and 77), one from Resen (aged 59) and one from Bitola (aged 76).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 24,196 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 17,672 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 850. At the moment, there are 5,674 active cases across the country, of which 2,751 in the capital Skopje.