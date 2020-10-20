Today, the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, together with the Minister of Education and Science, Mila Carovska, attended the International Scientific Conference “Macedonian language – a source of scientific research (at home and abroad)” at the Institute of Macedonian Language “Krste Misirkov”.
In his address, Prime Minister Zaev emphasized the two important anniversaries – 75 years since the publication of the Macedonian alphabet and the Macedonian orthography.
Let us be guardians of the Macedonian language because the Macedonian language is me, the Macedonian language is you, the Macedonian language is all of us, he said.
