Today, the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, together with the Minister of Education and Science, Mila Carovska, attended the International Scientific Conference “Macedonian language – a source of scientific research (at home and abroad)” at the Institute of Macedonian Language “Krste Misirkov”.

In his address, Prime Minister Zaev emphasized the two important anniversaries – 75 years since the publication of the Macedonian alphabet and the Macedonian orthography.