Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani believes that the large EU investment for the entire region should not fail due to the dispute with Bulgaria.
We have strengthened political communications with neighboring Bulgaria on several levels, and our Joint Commission on Historical Issues has intensified its work. I believe that in the coming period we will properly address all challenges, and we will not allow the great joint political investment for the European perspectives of the entire region to fail, Osmani said.
