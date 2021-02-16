A total of 609 people are treated for coronavirus-related complications in infectious diseases wards nationwide, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday in a daily report on admissions in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health informs that 257 patients are treated in the Skopje wards.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 97,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 87,960 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,998. At the moment, there are 6,143 active cases across the country.