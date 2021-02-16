The “For United Macedonia” initiative arose as a result of the Tirana platform that was signed in a neighboring country in the office of Edi Rama with leaders from Macedonia, explained one of the organizers of the protests Bogdan Ilievski to the court on Tuesday. He says that there was a danger of such a platform after the 2016 elections, but was not in the program of any platform.

He says that the protests were well organized, without any incidents and that they became more and more massive every day.

Bogdan said that he and Boris Damovski were the main organizers, along with Igor Durlovski.

He says no party had any influence on the protests, which were beyond party, nor did they helped the financially.

He said that he knew Ristovski and Janakieski but that they talked on personal topics and not about protests.