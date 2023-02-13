The proposal for the reshuffle of the Government, whose cabinet is expanded with personnel from the Alliance for Albanians (AA), and reduced with those from “Alternativa”, is on the agenda of the 104th session of the Parliament today.

At the session scheduled for 3 p.m., the election of four new ministers and five deputy ministers will be debated and decided upon, following the decision on AA’s entry into the ruling majority. Ahead of today’s session, “Alternativa” announced the decision of the Central Presidency that it will act as opposition, and earlier on Friday, Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski and AA leader Arben Taravari completed the cooperation negotiations.

Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi said yesterday after the session of the Central Assembly that the three MPs from this party will go into opposition, their officials will leave the posts, but the party will support the constitutional changes.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski expects a constructive debate in the Parliament and the adoption of his proposal by the majority for the Government to continue the implementation of the program it has outlined until the regular elections in 2024.

According to Kovacevski, the door in the Government remains open for Alternativa.

For SDSM, the party stated in a statement, with the inclusion of Alliance as a new coalition partner in the Government, all conditions for political stability, advancement of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, as well as increased efficiency of the Parliament and institutions are ensured.

The parliamentary group of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, as announced by its leader Hristijan Mickoski, will have a coordination meeting at 10 am, where they will discuss the positions they will take at the government reshuffle session.

For VMRO-DPMNE, this government is the result of the “Pazar 3 coalition” of SDSM and the Albanian parties.

From those involved in murders, through tender brokers, to corrupt proposals for ministers and deputy ministers in the new government, which judging by the looks, will be more criminal and more corrupt, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

At the same time, the Democratic Union affirmed the priorities for which it had agreed positions with SDSM, but emphasized that nothing has been done for their realization so far.

 The proposed Government reshuffle is the first in Kovacevski’s mandate, and according to the parliamentary Rules of Procedure, there are no restrictions on the duration of the debate.