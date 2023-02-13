“Pazar 3” coalition has not started functioning yet, full of scandals and crimes. Instead of projects, investments and capital projects, there will be increased crime and corruption, tenders in private, and incompetence. From those involved in murders, through tender rigging to corrupt proposals for ministers and deputy ministers in the new government, which judging by the looks, will be more criminal and more corrupt, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

Kovacevski is obliged to answer whether the new minister of justice, Krenar Loga, is the brother of Kresnik Loga, who has criminal charges for the murder of Dilaver Bojku for murder and attempted murder.

Viktorija Avramovska Madić is proposed as the second person of the Ministry of Justice, for whom charges have been filed for abuse of official position and negligent work in the service. Madić, as secretary general of the City of Skopje, is also involved in a 4 million euro scandal with the company “Armor Plus” owned by her brother-in-law.

Because of such personnel in the Ministry of Justice, trust in the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice is only 6%.

The proposal for Minister of Health, Fatmir Mexhiti, is connected with drug smuggling scandals, and as the president of the Board of Directors of FZOM, he is involved in many scandals. The public should know if his connections with Arben Taravari helped in his election in this ministry, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that Tiron Jajaga, who is proposed as deputy minister of defense, was returned to Macedonia by the Mission in Brussels for participating in a protest about Ilirida while he was a member of NATO, and he was pardoned for this case in 2017 and is now rewarded as a proposal for deputy defense minister.

The “most successful” Deputy Minister Agim Nuhiu, after completely privatizing and stringing together complete failures in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, now it’s the turn of the Deputy Minister’s chair in the Ministry of Education, which will be in full possession of DUI.