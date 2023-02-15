The debate on the government reshuffle is set to resume in Parliament today, with the Alliance for Albanians entering the government coalition, which has eight MPs, and Alternativa and the Democratic Union leaving. The deputies from the government in the debate at yesterday’s parliamentary session on the dismissal of the ministers from Alternativa focused on the achieved results and the European path of the country, rejecting the theses of the opposition and demands for elections.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs, on the other hand, had repeated requests for elections and accusations of corruption and crime and “Pazar 3” talks about the new coalition with the Alliance for Albanians.

For Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, the decision of the Democratic Union to to leave the government does not disrupt the stability of the ruling majority, adding that the possibility of cooperation with parties and MPs who are in favor of continuing the country’s European path is open.

At yesterday’s session, the MPs continued debating on the proposal over the dismissal of Alternativa’s ministers and deputy ministers, i.e. the dismissal of the Minister of Health Bekim Sali.