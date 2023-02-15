Due to Kovacevski’s crime, the majority is shrinking, after Alternativa, the Democratic Union also left, nobody wants to stay on the sinking ship, VMRO-DPMNE notes.

Kovacevski and Ahmeti maintain the coalition of tenders, crime and nepotism. And Kovacevski knows that Ahmeti is rescuing him in order to complete as many tenders as possible, for personal profit, and he is ready for all kinds of concessions just so that he can continue together with Ahmeti in the robbery of Macedonia.

More and more MPs from SDS are saying loudly that they do not agree with Kovacevski’s policies, and he himself knows that no one approves of his actions, and therefore he keeps them in fear with threats and pressures.