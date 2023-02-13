The “Eurotink” poll exposed the complete incompetence of the government, says VMRO-DPMNE, recalling that according to the poll, starting from the level of corruption in the state system, mistrust in the institutions, as well as the citizens’ opinion that the state is not moving in the right direction, the results for democracy in the country are also catastrophically devastating.

Although the main slogan of SDS in the past elections was the return of democracy, they did nothing, but set democracy back in Macedonia. As many as 61% of citizens believe that there is no democracy in the country. This is the result of disrespecting human rights, denying the right to free expression and speech, daily censorship and threats to the media. In just one year, the results of the question “Is Macedonia a democratic country”, the dissatisfaction and the negative answer increased by 21%. In 2021, 40% of citizens rated it 1 and 2, while in 2022, 61% of citizens. It is precisely because of such disastrous policies of the incompetent government of SDS and DUI that thousands of citizens are leaving the country every day. The increased level of corruption and crime, mistrust in institutions, bad economic policies, the disaster in education, as well as the lack of democracy are the real indicators that this is the most incompetent and criminal government in Macedonia. The longer this government is in the comfortable armchairs, the more the state will sink. In order to get out of this situation, early parliamentary elections are needed immediately, says VMRO-DPMNE.