The 104th session of the Parliament dedicated to the government reshuffle continues with the discussion on the proposal for dismissing the minister without portfolio in charge of Diaspora Xhemail Chupi.

According to the latest announcements, 39 MPs have registered to speak after the proposal for Chupi’s dismissal.

Earlier, within the framework of this first point of the session, the debate on the proposals for the dismissal of the Minister of Health Bekim Sali and of Information Society and Administration Admirim Aliti ended.

On the agenda of the 104th session are the appointments of new ministers – Krenar Loga for justice, Fatmir Mexhiti for health, Azir Aliu for information society and administration and Kaja Sukova for environment minister.

Within this session, the deputy ministers of defense, agriculture and education and science, Bashkim Hasani, Abdulshukur Abedini and Lulzim Aliu should be dismissed.

Finally, the fourth point of the 104th session is the proposals for the election of deputy ministers, namely Tiron Jajaga for defense, Viktorija Avramovska-Madic for justice, Maja Manoleva for health, Vjolca Berisha for agriculture and Agim Nuhiu for education and science.

The session began on February 13, and before that, the Parliament confirmed the resignations of the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupancevski and the Minister of the Environment Naser Nuredini, as well as the Deputy Ministers of Health Vladimir Rendevski and Justice Agim Nuhiu.