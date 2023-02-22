Thirty-two schools in Skopje and one in Prilep received bomb threats at their e-mail addresses on Wednesday.

Immediately after receiving the reports, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the buildings and anti-terror checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the cases, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Yesterday, apart from schools, bomb threats were sent to institutions, hotels, buildings and shopping centers in Skopje.