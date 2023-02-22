In spite of the fact that the Anti-Corruption determined that Barlet Xhaferi, the son of Talat Xhaferi, illegally took the bar exam and before graduating he become a public prosecutor.
In the country, the laws do not apply equally to everyone. Barlet Xhaferi is not only not allowed to become a public prosecutor, but according to the Macedonian regulations, his certificate for passing the bar exam should be immediately revoked and he and everyone involved in the case should be held criminally liable, say VMRO-DPMNE.
A lawyer must graduate, complete master’s studies, then train for one year with a lawyer or two years in state administration, and only then register for the bar exam if he meets all the prescribed conditions. Moreover, the question arises as to whether Barlet Xhaferi took the bar exam at all, or because he is the son of Talat Xhaferi, that’s how he received the certificate of passing the bar exam. While the father is the first legislator, the son is elected public prosecutor.
We call on all competent institutions to react accordingly, this is a precedent of an unprecedented scale. Barlet Xhaferi must not become the public prosecutor just because his father Talat Xhaferi is the Parliament Speaker.
This is just one of the many reasons why citizens do not trust the judiciary and judicial authorities.
It is time for a change of government. Elections are needed and an end to the use of government functions for personal interests.
Comments are closed for this post.