In spite of the fact that the Anti-Corruption determined that Barlet Xhaferi, the son of Talat Xhaferi, illegally took the bar exam and before graduating he become a public prosecutor.

In the country, the laws do not apply equally to everyone. Barlet Xhaferi is not only not allowed to become a public prosecutor, but according to the Macedonian regulations, his certificate for passing the bar exam should be immediately revoked and he and everyone involved in the case should be held criminally liable, say VMRO-DPMNE.

A lawyer must graduate, complete master’s studies, then train for one year with a lawyer or two years in state administration, and only then register for the bar exam if he meets all the prescribed conditions. Moreover, the question arises as to whether Barlet Xhaferi took the bar exam at all, or because he is the son of Talat Xhaferi, that’s how he received the certificate of passing the bar exam. While the father is the first legislator, the son is elected public prosecutor.