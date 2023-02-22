At a party meeting, the head of the DUI Saraj branch, Isni Jakupi, who is also part of the dissatisfied group, said that he had invited the leadership of DUI in Saraj to express the people’s dissatisfaction with the neglect and non-representation of Saraj at any level of the executive power.

The Secretary for Gender Equality of DUI, Saranda Imeri Stafai said that since the beginning of the meetings two months ago, the number of citizens at gatherings is only growing, and there is still no report from Artan Grubi about the lack of investments in Polog and Saraj. Stafai said that right now the country needs the Macedonian opposition to vote for the constitutional amendments, and not for new parties to enter the government to save Artan Grubi.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Council of DUI, Musa Xhaferi, said that the membership is right to ask why there is dissatisfaction with DUI, and why there are parallel gatherings.

The member of the Presidency Nevzat Bejta said that they are not dividing DUI, but on the contrary, they are uniting it, because it belongs to every voter and every citizen and added that DUI was united until 3 years ago.