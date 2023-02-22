Vice-president and one of the leaders of the dissatisfied group in DUI, Izet Mexhiti, is worried about DUI’s approach to yesterday’s opponents. Mehxiti told the residents of Saraj that this gathering is the voice of the people, the voice of the truth, and this is where they want to bring DUI. Mehxiti told Artan Grubi, not to think that by dismissing some officials, he will weaken them, giving their positions to the Alliance, because they are powerful and without positions, for 20 years they have been contributing to DUI. At the meeting in Saraj, Mehxiti told DUI leader Ali Ahmeti that he was upset about the departure of Ecology Minister Naser Nuredini in the latest government reshuffle.

We cannot be calm, we cannot be satisfied when the president of DUI Ali Ahmeti is surrounded by Menduh Thaci, Arben Taravari and Zijadin Sela, Izet Mexhiti said in Saraj.

At the end of his speech, Izet Mexhiti sent another message to the DUI leader.