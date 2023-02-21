Every work of art on Macedonian language is priceless treasure, part of our national heritage that must grow, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during a party event organized to honor the International mother language day.

The language is the guardian not only of the identity of the person but of his folklore, tradition, culture and legacies. The Macedonian language is our mothers’ language because it was given to our mothers by their mothers, going back to ancestors we have forgotten, but whose words we still remember, Mickoski added.

Macedonia is faced with pressure from its neighbors, currently mainly from Bulgaria, which demands thorough rewriting of the Macedonian national identity and works against the possibility that the Macedonian language ever becomes an official EU language.