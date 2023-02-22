I have knowledge and evidence of crimes committed by high-profile persons from the sphere of politics, the justice system and the business elite. I demand to be brought before you immediately and without delay to file criminal charges and hand over all the evidence I have in the form of audio-recorded conversations, transcripts and telephone communications made in the form of messages, photographs and video recordings. This is requested by Bojan Jovanovski, sentenced to 9 years in prison for the “Racket” case, in a letter to the public prosecutor Islam Abazi, head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption.

The letter to Abazi was sent on February 16, but this has not been done until today, so Boki-13 and his lawyers Vladimir Tufegdzic and Saso Dukovski sent the letter to the public.

In the letter to the public prosecutor, Jovanovski requests the submission of criminal charges on the record that refer to persons and events related to corrupt, criminal acts and criminal actions of persons from the highest state structures from the sphere of politics, justice, the business elite and other persons who were in common correlation of action.

He announced that upon filing the criminal charges, he will hand over all the evidence in support of the charges, and the evidence he has is in the form of recorded conversations, transcripts, messages, photographic and video records (so-called “bombs”).

The defense appeals to carefully follow the process, especially important because of the status and position of Bojan Jovanovski, for whom they appeal that after the start of this process, he will be exposed to intense torture, pressures and threats. Hence, we call for reasonableness and support from the general and professional public, say the lawyers.