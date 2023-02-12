I expect that there will be a debate after the dismissal of the three ministers from the previous composition of the government of Dimitar Kovacevski. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. we will coordinate with the parliamentary group, which I will also attend, and there we will take the positions that will then have to be defended at the parliamentary session, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, told Kanal 5, regarding tomorrow’s government reshuffle session.

Mickoski emphasized that this is everything, but it is not a human political and moral act and added that antedating documents is a crime and promised that someone will be held accountable for it one day.

Regarding Alternativa, Mickoski pointed out that it was the party that at the end of 2021 saved this DUI government supported by SDS so that crime could continue, and now it is being dismissed by the government.