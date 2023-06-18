Citizens of Kavadarci are being warned to boil their water, after strong rains caused spill-over into the main water springs supplying the city. Water coming from the Lukar reservoir now contains visible impurities and the request to boil the water will be in effect until quality improves.

Citizens are also warned to avoid the area of Raecka River, where there is danger of flooding. Parts of the Tikves region saw up to 145 liters of rain per square meter yesterday.