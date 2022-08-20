Regardless of the fact that these elections were involuntary, the law had to be respected. Due to the lack of experience of the current leadership of the municipality, it was inevitable to respect the law in order to organize elections for the Tetovo Municipality Council, said the leader of DUI Ali Ahmeti after Saturday’s elections.

Although the non-participation was very large in these elections, unfortunately and at an inopportune time, it is still democracy and we respected it.

The results so far of 76% of the counted votes are as follows: DUI-7,706 votes, Besa-8,341 votes, DPA-788 votes, Alliance-614 votes, Alternative-699 votes, VMRO-2,169 votes, SDSM – 1,313 votes, List better for Tetovo – 414 votes, Levica – 347 votes, the Turkish Party – 164 votes, the Roma Party – 104 votes, Integra – 94 votes.