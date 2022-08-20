We promised them a functional Tetovo municipality that would solve people’s problems as soon as possible. We promised them a council that would support the mayor and his projects and ideas, so I think that the campaign of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition partners has been well received by the people, Vladimir Gjorcev, a member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, told TV Sitel.

Gjorcev emphasized that during the election campaign he had meetings with a large number of citizens, adding that the citizens are outraged by the policies of the government because nothing has been done in Tetovo for decades.

What I can say as an impression is that years and decades ago I have not seen such a revolt among the citizens against the policies of the government. I have absolutely never seen such a revolt as the moves of the government cause on a daily basis, and the capitulations and incompetence of Dimitar Kovacevski’s government. Because policies are really destructive and economic and state issues, so I think that here in Tetovo we will have a referendum and plebiscite delegitimization of government policies and SDSM, he said.

When asked if they are optimistic that VMRO-DPMNE will win early parliamentary elections, Gjorcev emphasized that he is personally optimistic, pointing out that the government is totally incapable of leading the country, and that he expects early parliamentary elections as soon as possible in order to form a VMRO-DPMNE government, with huge support from the citizens which will consolidate Macedonia.