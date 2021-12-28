DUI leader Ali Ahmeti announced that he will keep pushing SDSM into making additional concessions to Bulgaria. In a meeting with the press, Ahmeti said that he agrees with the Bulgarian demand to add the Bulgarian community to the list of constituent nations of Macedonia named in the Preamble of the Constitution.

We agree to make this change and to accept the Bulgarian minority. It is the right of everyone to declare his nationality, Ahmeti said.

Bulgaria strictly forbids the declaration of a Macedonian identity, while demanding the reverse from Macedonia. VMRO-DPMNE said that it will support its request if reciprocal rights are given to Macedonian in Bulgaria. SDSM agrees with the request but wants to time it further down, near the end of the EU accession process, in the hope that it will prevent Bulgarian obstructions during the talks. Bulgaria now wants the change to be made before it will allow the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia and it’s clear that Ahmeti, who leads an ethnic Albanian party and cares much less about Macedonian national interests, will keep pushing SDSM to make more concessions at the start.